India becomes key diesel supplier to Ukraine amid US tariffs

India emerges as Ukraine’s largest diesel supplier despite US tariffs, fuelling rising trade tensions.

New Delhi

India has emerged as the largest supplier of diesel to Ukraine, even as it faces a steep 50% tariff imposed by the United States, according to a report released on Saturday.

Data from Ukrainian oil market analytics firm NaftoRynok revealed that India accounted for 15.5% of Ukraine’s total diesel imports in July 2025 — the highest share from any country. Daily deliveries averaged 2,700 tonnes during the month, marking one of India’s strongest export performances this year.

From January to July 2025, India’s share of Ukraine’s diesel imports surged to 10.2%, a significant jump from just 1.9% during the same period in 2024. Much of the fuel reportedly reached Ukraine through tanker shipments via Romania’s Danube routes and the Opet terminal in Turkey.

Other key suppliers in July included Slovakia (15%), Greece (13.5%), Turkey (12.4%), and Lithuania (11.4%), the report stated. Analysts suggested that a portion of the exported diesel may have been refined from Russian-origin crude, though official confirmations remain undisclosed.

The development comes amid rising trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington. US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order imposing a 50% tariff on a broad range of Indian exports, citing India’s continued purchases of discounted Russian crude. The Indian government has strongly criticised the tariffs as unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable, pledging to safeguard the country’s economic interests.

Experts noted that Russia supplies nearly 10% of the world’s oil, warning that a halt in India’s imports could push crude prices up to $200 a barrel. They emphasized that by maintaining steady oil flows, India is contributing to global market stability while supporting international energy needs.