Delhi’s Governance Boost

North district building inaugurated as governance hub: Delhi CM

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the office of the District Development Committee Chairman in North Delhi, calling the renovated building a “symbol of good governance.” She also led a cleanliness drive to promote civic engagement and community participation.

CM Gupta was joined by MP Yogender Chandolia and MLA Rajkumar Bhatia at the event. Speaking at the ceremony, she said, “Our North District building has been completely renovated, addressing all the shortcomings that existed earlier. It now stands as a symbol of good governance.” She highlighted her government’s focus on revitalising all 11 districts, providing District Magistrates with staffing, administrative powers, financial resources, and other necessary support.

The inauguration reflects a broader push to decentralise administration and strengthen service delivery at the district level. The event included public participation in a Swachh Bharat-inspired cleanliness initiative, reinforcing community-driven governance.

This follows CM Gupta’s recent relaunch of the ‘University Special’ (U-Special) bus service at Delhi University, aimed at reviving a popular facility for students. The upgraded electric buses feature air conditioning, CCTV surveillance, panic buttons, and music systems. Routes cover Narela to Patel Chest, Najafgarh to Aurobindo College, Purnachandra Hostel to Ramjas College, and Rithala Metro to Aditi College. Timings have been adjusted to suit academic schedules, ensuring safe and convenient transport for the city’s student population.