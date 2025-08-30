Asaram surrenders after bail rejected by court

The court noted Asaram’s inconsistent follow-ups across hospitals, referencing stable health reports from August 18, dismissing his lawyer’s claim of medical emergency on August 21

Jaipur

Self-styled godman Asaram surrendered at Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday morning after the Rajasthan High Court refused to extend his interim bail. He arrived at the jail around 10 a.m., accompanied by his lawyer and associates.

The High Court, in a judgment by Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur, noted that Asaram’s health was stable and did not require continuous medical care or hospitalisation. The bench relied on a medical board report from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, which found no serious health issues demanding further relief.

The court also cited that Asaram had received treatment across several hospitals—including AIIMS Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, and Rishikesh—but did not maintain consistent follow-ups. His lawyer had argued that AIIMS Jodhpur doctors reported a deterioration in his health on August 21, but the court referred to an earlier report by six doctors on August 18 stating that his condition was stable. Multiple consultations and hospital visits were not considered an immediate medical emergency.

Asaram, serving a life sentence for raping a minor, had been granted bail for the first time in 12 years in January 2025. His interim bail lasted about seven and a half months before being cancelled by the High Court. During that period, he met his son Narayan Sai, also in custody, for the first time in 11 years at the Pal village Ashram in Jodhpur on June 25.