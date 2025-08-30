Greater Bengaluru authority faces strong opposition

The state government’s ambitious Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Act has sparked a wave of criticism, with several leaders questioning its intent and long-term implications. Former MLA and corporator Narendra Babu has strongly opposed the move, alleging that the authority is nothing more than a mechanism to collect money without ensuring real development for the city.

“The Greater Bengaluru Authority is not a reformative step but rather a new way of looting public funds. If implemented, it will strip Bengaluru of its local self-respect and weaken the concept of grassroots democracy,” Babu charged. He pointed out that under the proposed plan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would serve as the president of the GBA, a move he believes centralizes power and undermines the authority of elected local representatives. “This is a direct attempt to weaken the powers of municipal bodies that are democratically elected,” he said.

Critics have also raised concerns about the financial implications of the Act. They argue that while Bengaluru already contributes significantly to the state’s economy, the introduction of the GBA could distort tax structures and reduce funds available for the city’s development. “If Bengaluru’s share is reduced even by 5 percent, it will have a major impact on infrastructure, civic services, and the overall growth of the city,” Babu warned.

Residents’ groups and activists have echoed similar concerns, urging the government to reconsider the Act. They argue that any restructuring of governance must prioritize transparency, accountability, and empowerment of local bodies rather than centralizing control. The controversy is expected to intensify as the government moves forward with its plans for the GBA.