Bike Rally in Chitradurga Promotes Drug-Free India



Chitradurga

As part of the Drug-Free India campaign, a long-distance bike rally promoting awareness about the dangers of drug abuse reached Chitradurga city on Saturday. The rally, which started from Bandipur and will continue to Bidar, took the Tumakuru route, covering several districts along the way.

An awareness program against drug use was held at the PVS College campus on Turuvanur Road. Speaking at the event, Naveen Raj Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, said the three-day, 1,000 km rally, held from August 29 to 31, aims to encourage a drug-free society. He noted that the initiative is jointly organized by the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Forest Department, Police, National Service Scheme (NSS), and NCC, with more than 20 bikers participating.

The rally includes stops at schools, colleges, and public areas where participants educate students and citizens about the harmful effects of alcohol and drugs. Singh stressed the importance of community support in building a healthier, safer environment free from substance abuse.

Renuka, the 2020 Mrs. India winner, addressed the youth, urging them to stay away from harmful habits and adopt healthy routines such as regular exercise and walking. She also encouraged people to report cases of drug misuse in their neighborhoods to the authorities.

The program saw the participation of District RCH Officer Dr. Abhinav, NSS State Coordinator Pratap Lingayya, PVS Educational Institution Head Dr. P.V. Sridhar Murthy, along with school and college students, teachers, and lecturers. The event emphasized collective responsibility in spreading awareness and promoting a drug-free lifestyle among the younger generation.