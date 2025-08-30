Hindu Leader Satish Poojari Briefly Detained by Police

Davangere



Hindu leader Satish Poojari was briefly detained by police in Davangere after being accused of provoking protests over the removal of a controversial flex banner in Mattikallu.

The banner had shown the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji. Authorities removed it soon after it was displayed, which triggered unrest among Hindu activists. Poojari, who serves as the state south divisional co-convenor of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, was accused of leading the agitation.

Following the removal of the banner, protests erupted, and police alleged that Poojari’s actions instigated the crowd. Vidyanagar police later took him into custody. His arrest quickly drew strong opposition, with large groups of activists gathering outside the police station, demanding his release. Many refused to disperse until the police addressed their concerns.

Senior officials, including ASP Parameshwarappa and DySP Basavaraj, arrived at the scene to maintain order and prevent the situation from escalating. After hours of tension, police granted Poojari station bail, leading to his release. Once freed, the protesting crowd gradually dispersed, restoring calm in the area.

The incident has once again highlighted the sensitivity of religious issues and the potential for unrest when controversial depictions are displayed in public spaces. Authorities are keeping a close watch to ensure that peace is maintained in the region.