Experts warn against excessive urea application

Monsoon Resumption Sparks Concern Over Excessive Urea Use in Ragi Fields

With the arrival of the monsoon season, farmers across Chikkaballapur taluk have begun sowing crops over vast stretches of agricultural land, including 9,500 hectares of ragi, 400 hectares of baby corn, and 450 hectares of popcorn. While baby corn and popcorn fields have already received top dressing with urea fertilizer, a similar practice is now being observed in ragi cultivation.

Ragi, the region’s staple crop, faced delays in sowing due to heavy rains last week. With rainfall subsiding, farmers have resumed sowing and begun weeding operations in planted fields. Following this, many are applying granular urea as a top dressing. However, yellowing of ragi plants in several fields has prompted farmers to increase urea quantities beyond the recommended dosage, hoping to restore crop health.

Agricultural experts have raised serious concerns over this practice, warning that excessive use of urea can harm both crops and the environment. While urea provides essential nitrogen, over-application can degrade soil health, contaminate groundwater, and increase greenhouse gas emissions. It can also cause nutrient imbalances, reduce crop yields, and, in extreme cases, lead to nitrogen toxicity in plants.

Officials from the agriculture department have urged farmers to strictly adhere to prescribed dosages and avoid indiscriminate use. They have also recommended exploring alternatives such as nano urea and nano DAP, recently introduced by companies like IFFCO and Coromandel. These innovations are considered safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable, offering farmers a way to improve yields while protecting soil and public health.