Drain Encroachment Cleared

Bengaluru civic body clears drains to prevent floods

In a major effort to curb urban flooding, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an extensive encroachment clearance drive across storm water drains in the Mahadevapura Zone. The initiative, which began earlier this week, aims to restore the natural flow of rainwater and prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season.

Officials reported that several storm water drains in the zone had been obstructed by illegal constructions, debris, and indiscriminate waste dumping. These blockages have long been identified as major contributors to recurring floods in low-lying neighborhoods, leaving residents grappling with property damage, traffic disruptions, and health hazards. During the operation, civic teams removed unauthorized structures, demolished encroachments, and cleared accumulated waste that was choking the drainage system. Authorities have also issued strict warnings against further encroachments, stressing that legal action will be taken against violators.

BBMP officials emphasized that the clearance drive is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Bengaluru’s storm water management infrastructure. “Encroachments not only disrupt the natural drainage but also put thousands of households at risk during heavy rains. Clearing them is crucial for safeguarding lives and property,” said a senior civic officer. The civic body has urged residents and commercial establishments to cooperate by avoiding waste disposal into drains or occupying buffer zones around them. Authorities further appealed to citizens to actively participate in keeping the storm water channels clean, noting that community responsibility is vital to preventing floods in the fast-growing Mahadevapura region.