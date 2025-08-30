Encroachment cleared, plastic and tobacco ban enforced

Civic officials cleared pavements, enforced tobacco rules near schools, and urged community cooperation for cleaner Bengaluru.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carried out a major encroachment clearance and enforcement drive along Doddaballapur Road in Yelahanka Zone, aimed at restoring order, ensuring public safety, and improving environmental standards.

During the operation, civic officials removed unauthorized structures and street vendors that had encroached upon pavements and road margins, which had long disrupted pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic on the busy stretch. Authorities said the clearance would significantly ease congestion and provide commuters with safer and more accessible public spaces.

In addition to clearing encroachments, BBMP teams strictly enforced the ban on single-use plastics and monitored compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Special focus was placed on areas near educational institutions, where officials intensified checks to curb the sale and consumption of tobacco products in restricted zones. Violators faced fines and warnings, with the civic body stressing its zero-tolerance approach to environmental and public health violations.

BBMP officials emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader citywide effort to strengthen urban infrastructure, improve cleanliness, and enforce sustainability regulations. They appealed to residents and businesses to extend their cooperation to ensure that the improvements achieved through the drive are sustained in the long term. Local residents and commuters welcomed the move, noting that the initiative would not only reduce congestion but also create a safer, cleaner, and more organized environment along the Doddaballapur Road corridor.