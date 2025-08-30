BBMP clears unauthorized flexes in Pulikeshinagar

Residents Applaud Civic Drive Improving Pedestrian Safety and Urban Cleanliness

In an ongoing effort to enhance the city’s cleanliness and ensure safer streets, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched a removal drive against unauthorized flexes and banners in Ward 32, Pulikeshunagar Sub-Division, under the East Zone.

The civic body dismantled a large number of illegally erected hoardings, posters, and advertisement materials that had been defacing public walls and obstructing pedestrian pathways. According to officials, such unregulated displays not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also create safety risks, particularly along busy roads, intersections, and residential areas.

Authorities reminded that putting up flexes, banners, or hoardings without prior permission is a punishable offense under city regulations. Offenders will face strict penalties, with the BBMP making it clear that it will intensify enforcement measures in the coming weeks.

Local residents have welcomed the move, stating that the removal of visual clutter has improved the urban environment and brought relief to pedestrians who often faced difficulties navigating narrow streets blocked by illegal displays. Many residents also expressed hope that the initiative will discourage political parties, event organizers, and advertisers from violating rules in the future. The BBMP has urged citizens to actively participate In maintaining the city’s cleanliness and discipline by reporting unauthorized flexes or banners in their localities. Officials stressed that public cooperation is vital to sustaining the drive and ensuring Bengaluru develops into a more organized and visually appealing metropolis.