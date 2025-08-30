Saturday, August 30, 2025
17th annual Gangbal Yatra begins in J&K

Srinagar

The 17th annual Gangbal Yatra began on Saturday with a traditional flag-off ceremony at Naranag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The yatra, which takes Kashmiri Pandit devotees to the sacred Harmukh Gangbal Lake, started with a Charri Pooja attended by several officials, including Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg and Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner Jatin Kishore.

The pilgrimage, revived in 2009 after a hiatus of over 150 years, is organized every year by the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust (HGGT). This year’s yatra is supported by local authorities and security forces, ensuring smooth arrangements for pilgrims. Facilities such as free langar services, pony assistance, sleeping bags, and priests at Gangbal Lake have been set up for the devotees.

Gangbal Lake, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet in the Harmukh mountain range, holds deep religious significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community. Historically, the community would immerse the ashes of their dead in the lake for purification.

The Naranag temple, also an important stop, is a major archaeological site. Built in the 8th century, it is dedicated to Lord Shiva and has historical ties to the Naga Karkota dynasty.

