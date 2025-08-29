Abhiman Studio Dispute

Forest department moves to reclaim Abhiman studio land

The controversy surrounding Bengaluru’s Abhiman Studio, once home to the memorial of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan, has deepened as the Forest Department has formally written to the Deputy Commissioner recommending government takeover of the land.

On August 7, the actor’s samadhi at the studio premises was demolished overnight, sparking widespread outrage among his fans and the film fraternity. Following the uproar, the Forest Department has urged the district administration to confiscate the land, citing repeated violations of the original lease agreement.

According to records, in April 1969, 20 acres of land at survey number 26 in Mailasandra village, Kengeri hobli, was leased to T.N. Balakrishna for 20 years to establish Abhiman Studio. The government order explicitly restricted the land’s use to film-related development and prohibited its sale, lease, or transfer for any other purpose. The agreement also stated that in case of violation, the approval would be revoked, and the land reclaimed by the state.

In a letter issued by Deputy Conservator of Forests N. Ravindra Kumar, the department highlighted that after Balakrishna’s death, his heirs, including son Ganesh and grandson Karthik, illegally sold around 10 acres of the property. They had reportedly sought permission to sell portions of the land to raise funds for studio renovations but proceeded without authorization, breaching the lease conditions.

With these violations documented, the Forest Department has now pressed for cancellation of the lease and recovery of the land by the government, intensifying the dispute over the studio’s future.