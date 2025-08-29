Friday, August 29, 2025
HomeCityBomb threat sparks panic at Ulsoor Gurudwara
City

Bomb threat sparks panic at Ulsoor Gurudwara

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
92

Police tighten security after threatening email warns of explosives planted inside Ulsoor Gurudwara premises.

A bomb threat email sent to the historic Gurusingh Sabha Gurudwara at Ulsoor Main Road has triggered concern among devotees and police authorities. The mail, received on the Gurudwara’s official ID four days ago, warned that explosives would be detonated inside the premises.

The threatening message was purportedly sent by a group calling itself De-Brahminize Dravidistan, under the name of a person identified as Raj Giri. The email claimed that “four RDX IED devices” had been planted in the Gurudwara bathrooms and threatened that they would explode soon. It further instructed the Gurudwara authorities to vacate everything within eight hours to avoid casualties.

Following the mail, Gurudwara committee member Rishipal Singh lodged a complaint at the Ulsoor Police Station. Based on his statement, police registered a case and immediately began investigations. Security has since been tightened around the Gurudwara, located near Ulsoor Lake, to ensure the safety of devotees and residents in the surrounding areas.

Police officials confirmed that the threat is being treated with utmost seriousness. Bomb detection and disposal squads have been kept on alert, while cyber teams are working to trace the source of the email and verify whether the threat is credible or a hoax. The incident has caused anxiety among the Sikh community in Bengaluru, with many calling for stronger protection of religious institutions. Authorities have assured that all measures are being taken to maintain peace and security in the region.

Previous article
Karnataka pushes for direct Japan flights
Next article
Abhiman Studio Dispute
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.