Bomb threat sparks panic at Ulsoor Gurudwara

Police tighten security after threatening email warns of explosives planted inside Ulsoor Gurudwara premises.

A bomb threat email sent to the historic Gurusingh Sabha Gurudwara at Ulsoor Main Road has triggered concern among devotees and police authorities. The mail, received on the Gurudwara’s official ID four days ago, warned that explosives would be detonated inside the premises.

The threatening message was purportedly sent by a group calling itself De-Brahminize Dravidistan, under the name of a person identified as Raj Giri. The email claimed that “four RDX IED devices” had been planted in the Gurudwara bathrooms and threatened that they would explode soon. It further instructed the Gurudwara authorities to vacate everything within eight hours to avoid casualties.

Following the mail, Gurudwara committee member Rishipal Singh lodged a complaint at the Ulsoor Police Station. Based on his statement, police registered a case and immediately began investigations. Security has since been tightened around the Gurudwara, located near Ulsoor Lake, to ensure the safety of devotees and residents in the surrounding areas.

Police officials confirmed that the threat is being treated with utmost seriousness. Bomb detection and disposal squads have been kept on alert, while cyber teams are working to trace the source of the email and verify whether the threat is credible or a hoax. The incident has caused anxiety among the Sikh community in Bengaluru, with many calling for stronger protection of religious institutions. Authorities have assured that all measures are being taken to maintain peace and security in the region.