BMTC updates 3,000 bus schedules amid driver fatigue

Unions demand fairer work schedules to curb rising driver stress levels

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has revised schedules for nearly 3,000 bus routes to alleviate driver fatigue and reduce the risk of accidents, following protests from drivers and transport unions.

Under the Motor Transport Workers Act, drivers are entitled to an eight-hour work limit. However, BMTC drivers often end up working up to 12 hours per day due to poorly calibrated trip assignments—known as “Form 4” schedules. This extended workload without overtime compensation has heightened stress levels on the road.

Vijaya Bhaskar, General Secretary of the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, highlighted that drivers face undue pressure to complete assignments quickly, which is a major factor in accidents. He demanded scientifically determined schedules that consider variables such as traffic congestion, road and metro construction, potholes, speed breakers, bus stop frequency, and bus loading. Drivers should be able to complete trips within an eight-hour shift.

BMTC’s Chief Traffic Manager, Prabhakar Reddy, acknowledged rising traffic, continuous road and metro works, and diversions have increased journey times. As a result, they have used data from the automatic vehicle tracking system to extend the running time for nearly 3,000 schedules. This move aims to reduce driver pressure and improve road safety across Bengaluru. While unions have pushed for fairer work conditions, BMTC maintains that the revised schedules—grounded in empirical tracking data—are a vital step toward preventing fatigue-related incidents.