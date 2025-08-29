Young talents shine at Laya Taranga

CH NEWS

The 2025 Laya Taranga Sangeet Festival concluded with an inspiring display of musical talent, as 16 children emerged winners across different categories and three schools received top honours. Organized by Rotary Bangalore Cubbon Park 3191, the event featured Carnatic, Hindustani, folk, and group songs, showcasing the depth of young talent in the city. Scholar Anantha Bhagavatar, who distributed prizes to 15 lyric and film song performers, emphasized the importance of cultivating an interest in music from childhood. “If children develop a passion for learning, they can achieve anything they desire. These children will carry forward this tradition in the future,” he said.

Among schools, JSS secured the first prize, Prarthana School took second place, and Carmel School won third. Winners were also presented with gift vouchers, while all participants received certificates of merit. Ravi Chakraborty, president of the Laya Taranga program, highlighted music’s role in shaping young minds. “Music is not just an art but also a therapy. It enhances health, knowledge, and intelligence. Extracurricular activities like this are vital for children’s overall growth,” he noted.

Program director Sudhakar Madhyastha announced that 120 children from 15 schools in Bengaluru South constituency had taken part, of which 16 were finally selected. “It felt as if Goddess Saraswati herself had graced the stage,” he remarked, adding that the competition has successfully run for 16 years and will soon celebrate a special anniversary edition. Renowned musicians Gayatri, Parameshwara Hegde Bhatkal, and Rahul K. Ravindran Bhagavath judged the competition. The event was attended by Rotary President Sangeetha Iyer Gowda, Secretary Rekha, past governor Uday, parents, Rotarians, and music lovers.