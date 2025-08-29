African swine fever claims 100 pigs

An alarming case of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed in a farmhouse in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district, leading to the death of more than 100 pigs. The incident took a disturbing turn when the owner allegedly dumped the carcasses of infected pigs into a lake near Hebbari village, sparking public outrage and health concerns.

Local residents reported the sight of pig carcasses floating in the lake and immediately alerted authorities. Officials from the Revenue and Health Departments, along with the Police and the Department of Animal Husbandry, rushed to the spot to conduct an inspection. Experts warned that discarding diseased pigs in a water body poses a serious risk, as the contamination could spread to people and livestock using the lake water.

African Swine Fever, a highly contagious viral disease, has raised concerns across the farming community in the region. Authorities are now focusing on containment measures to prevent further spread of the infection. Expressing deep concern, District-in-Charge Minister M.C. Sudhakar directed officials to take swift action. “This act of negligence endangers both public health and the environment. Strict measures will be taken,” he said.

The incident has triggered fears among farmers and villagers, who have urged the government to implement strict biosecurity protocols and ensure safe disposal of infected animals. Authorities have assured that immediate steps will be taken to disinfect the lake and monitor the surrounding areas. The Chikkaballapur administration has also launched an inquiry to determine responsibility and prevent recurrence of such acts.