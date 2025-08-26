Greater Bengaluru Authority formed, leadership appointed

The new body aims to streamline urban planning, infrastructure, and civic services across Bengaluru’s metropolitan region.

The Karnataka government has officially formed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to oversee urban planning and development across the metropolitan region. Under the new directive, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been appointed as the Authority’s Chairman, while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will serve as Vice-Chairman. The move was formalized through a notification issued by the Urban Development Department, invoking powers under Section 09, Subsection (1) of the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 35, 2025).

The GBA’s initial membership includes central and state ministers such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, KPCC leader Shobha Karandlaje, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, K.J. George, B.S. Suresh, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Krishna Byre Gowda. Additionally, ministers Zamir Ahmed Khan, Lok Sabha members Dr. C.N. Manjunath, P.C. Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, Rajya Sabha member Narayan Koragappa, actor Jaggesh, G.C. Chandrashekhar, and Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath have been appointed as ex-officio members. In total, 75 individuals have been included as official members of the GBA, encompassing a broad spectrum of political, administrative, and civic representatives.

The formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority is expected to streamline decision-making processes for infrastructure development, urban management, and civic administration. Officials have highlighted that the new body will address the city’s rapid growth challenges, including transportation planning, housing regulation, and public service delivery.

Urban development experts have welcomed the initiative, noting that centralized governance under a specialized authority can enhance accountability and improve project execution across the Bengaluru metropolitan area. The GBA will operate with immediate effect and continue until further government orders, aiming to create a more coordinated and efficient urban management framework for India’s IT capital.