Bus Fare Crackdown

Transport Dept Cracks Down on Overcharging Buses

The Karnataka Transport Department has launched a statewide crackdown on private bus operators accused of fleecing passengers during the Gauri-Ganesha festival season. Officials revealed that within just four days of the special drive, 2,250 cases were registered against operators for charging double or even triple fares from commuters.

The surge in passenger demand during the festive holidays provided bus owners and travel agencies an opportunity to exploit travelers, particularly those booking tickets online for long-distance routes. Responding to widespread complaints, transport officials intensified checks across Bengaluru and other districts, imposing hefty penalties on violators.

During the operation, authorities collected ₹21.83 lakh in pending taxes and imposed ₹31.75 lakh in fines. Officials also examined other violations, including unpaid dues and irregular permits. Transport Commissioner A.M. Yogeesh had earlier warned bus owners not to take advantage of the festive rush, urging them to adhere to standard fare structures.

Additional Transport Commissioner M.P. Onkareshwari stated that strict legal measures would follow against operators, agencies, and even ticket-booking platforms found guilty of malpractice. “If illegal overcharging continues, we will cancel the permits and registration certificates of such buses,” she cautioned.

Despite fines, instances of overcharging remain prevalent in some regions, leaving many passengers frustrated. Minister B. S. Bose Raju acknowledged the seasonal rise in fares but emphasized that increases must follow proper regulatory guidelines, not exploitation. The department has assured continued vigilance throughout the festive season, promising stronger enforcement to protect commuters from exorbitant pricing.