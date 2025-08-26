Global youth movement ‘The HUMAN’ champions harmony and sustainability

CHRIST University Pune and Let Us Dream launch initiative blending ancient wisdom with modern action

In a visionary step toward building a more compassionate and sustainable world, CHRIST University Pune, in collaboration with the Let Us Dream organisation, has launched The HUMAN Movement — a global initiative rooted in the principles of Harmony, Unity, Mindfulness, Action, and Nurturing. The program seeks to develop 100,000 Youth Ambassadors who will champion the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the globe.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) increasingly influence daily life, the HUMAN Movement urges young people to reclaim the intrinsic human values that risk being overshadowed by rapid technological progress. “This is not just a program but a call to action,” the organisers said, stressing that the survival of these values is critical to the future of humanity.

Drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, the initiative embraces Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “The World Is One Family” — alongside philosophies like Africa’s Ubuntu (“I am because we are”), Korea’s Hongik Ingan (“benefiting all humankind”), and Indonesia’s Pancasila, among others. These shared principles, also echoed in the movement’s theme song, The HUMAN Family, highlight global interconnectedness and collective responsibility.

The one-day workshop at the core of the initiative takes participants through five powerful sessions: fostering harmony with nature, building unity beyond self-interest, practicing mindfulness, taking meaningful action for the SDGs, and nurturing as a form of stewardship for humanity and the planet. Creative approaches like music, theatre, and group discussions ensure deeper engagement, making the HUMAN Movement not just an educational effort but an inspiring journey toward real-world change.