Thief targeting wedding receptions arrested

The Magadi Road police have arrested a notorious thief, Parmesh, for repeatedly targeting wedding receptions and convention centers in Bengaluru. Parmesh, a resident of Gubbi in Tumkur district, was caught after a meticulous investigation, during which police recovered gold jewelry weighing 400 grams and ₹91,000 in cash, with an estimated total value of ₹36.91 lakh.

According to the police, Parmesh would attend weddings as a guest and exploit the celebrations’ chaos to steal valuables from the bride and groom’s rooms. The accused then allegedly sold the stolen jewelry for personal gain. His thefts spanned multiple police jurisdictions, including Magadi Road, Basavanagudi, Kamakshipalya, and Kengeri. One notable case occurred last year in May when he stole ₹31,000 in cash from a community center in Industrial Town. The arrest was made near Gubbi Railway Station under the supervision of Inspector Raju G.P., who leads the investigation team. So far, eight cases have been solved, and the police have seized valuables worth ₹36.91 lakh from the accused.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant during weddings and report suspicious activity immediately. The police stressed that such crimes will be met with strict action, emphasizing the importance of law and order during public gatherings and social events. The case highlights the increasing sophistication of thefts during high-profile events, prompting police to enhance surveillance and preventive measures across the city’s wedding venues.