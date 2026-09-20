Sewage discharge into drain raises disease concerns

CH NEWS, UDUPI

People have alleged that wastewater from commercial buildings and sewage lines is being discharged into the stormwater drain, causing foul smells and raising concerns over contamination of groundwater. Residents said many people have to cover their noses while passing the area due to the stench.

The ditch, which was earlier used to support paddy cultivation, has now allegedly turned into a sewage pit. During the rainy season, the high water level masks the problem, residents said. However, once the rains stop, sewage continues to accumulate in the ditch, worsening the situation.

The problem has reportedly persisted for nearly a month despite residents repeatedly bringing it to the attention of the authorities. More than 30 households in Gundibailu-Nittur are said to be affected by the sewage flow.

Residents said the wastewater is not draining properly and is entering the channels meant for rainwater. The stagnant sewage has also led to increased mosquito breeding, raising fears of infectious diseases.

Several households in Gundibailu depend on well water. Residents said some wells have begun emitting a foul smell, prompting concerns that sewage may be contaminating groundwater.

The polluted water from the ditch eventually flows into a nearby river, residents alleged, raising concerns about the quality of river water as well.

Residents have urged the authorities to immediately clear the sewage from the drain, prevent further discharge and identify those responsible for releasing wastewater into stormwater channels.

They have also demanded strict action against commercial establishments or others found discharging sewage into the rainwater drain.