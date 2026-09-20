Organ donation gives new hope to four patients

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

A family’s decision to donate organs after a 50-year-old man was declared brain-dead has helped four patients.

A successful organ donation procedure was carried out at Government Wenlock District Hospital following the death of Prakash Acharya, 50, a resident of Madur Site, Beeri, near Kotekar in Ullal taluk.

Acharya accidentally fell in front of his house on September 14 and suffered a serious head injury. He was immediately admitted to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru and treated in the intensive care unit. However, despite continued medical care, his condition did not improve.

After completing the prescribed medical tests, the hospital’s Brain Death Review Committee, comprising specialist doctors, officially declared him brain-dead on September 17.

Despite their grief, Acharya’s family members decided to donate his organs. The donation process was completed successfully with the guidance of Jeevan Sarthakate, the state’s organ donation initiative.

A medical team from KMC Manipal Hospital retrieved two kidneys. The organs will be used for two critically ill kidney failure patients who had been undergoing dialysis.

The KMC Attavar team retrieved two corneas, which are expected to help restore vision for two recipients.

The procedure involved coordinated efforts by medical teams from several departments under the leadership of Dr D.S. Shivaprakash, District Surgeon and Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital.

The medical team included neurosurgeon Dr Abhishek Acharya, anaesthesiologist Dr Renita, neurosurgeons Dr Sadanand Poojary and Dr Rohan Shetty, along with Dr Jacob, Dr Meghana Madhi, Dr Sharath Babu, Dr Shubha, Dr Avinash, Dr Shweta, Dr Chaitra and RMO Dr Madhusudhan. Postgraduate doctors and OT and MICU nursing staff also participated in the procedure.

The transportation of the donated organs was completed smoothly with coordination from forensic expert Dr Ramesh’s team, which completed the postmortem procedures promptly. State SOTTO Coordinator Naushad, DD Dr Arun Kumar, Convener Dr Raviraj Shetty, Zonal Coordinator Padma and Councillor Shilpa also supported the process.