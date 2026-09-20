‘Assam Could Become India’s Energy Battery’

Guwahati

Assam has the potential to emerge as a major energy hub and could become the “Battery of India” in the coming years, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani said on Sunday at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 3,200 MW thermal power project in Chapar, Dhubri district.

The Rs 48,000-crore project, being developed by Adani Power, is expected to become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast. Jeet Adani said Assam had undergone a significant transformation in recent years and was increasingly emerging as an attractive destination for investment, industry and large-scale development.

He said the state’s energy potential could extend beyond meeting its own requirements and contribute to the country’s wider energy security. Jeet Adani also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with creating conditions that had accelerated economic growth, infrastructure development and business opportunities.

Recalling the Adani Group’s growing presence in the state, he said the company initially entered Assam to contribute to its development but later identified opportunities across several sectors.

He said the group had announced plans to invest up to Rs 1 lakh crore in the Northeast over the next decade. According to him, nearly Rs 80,000 crore of that investment is already underway in Assam.

Jeet Adani also highlighted employment generation and local participation. He said the group had conducted four to five recruitment drives in the state, resulting in the hiring of around 4,500 local youth.

The group’s businesses in Assam are expected to generate around 40,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, he said.



“I truly believe that in the coming years, Assam won’t just generate energy for its own needs — it will become a major energy hub, powering the security of the entire nation.”