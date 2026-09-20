17.5 TMC Tunga water lift planned by November

Chitradurga

Water Resources Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said the government has resolved to lift 17.5 TMC of water from the Tunga River by the end of November, which he said would provide a permanent solution to the Bhadra Upper Bank Project.

The minister inspected tanks receiving water on a trial basis through the Chitradurga branch canal of the Bhadra Upper Bank Project in Adiralu and Koverahatti areas of Hiriyur taluk on Sunday. After performing Ganga Puja and offering Bagina to Bhadra water near a tank in Adiralu village, he spoke to the media and the public.

Cheluvarayaswamy said hurdles, including Forest Department clearances and electricity-related issues, which had delayed the lifting of water from the Tunga, had been addressed.

He said the state government remained committed to completing the project despite financial and other challenges. Pending payments to contractors had been cleared, helping accelerate the work. He said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had personally intervened to resolve issues affecting the project.

The minister said receiving 17.5 TMC of water from the Tunga would facilitate water supply to Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Davanagere districts. He also said the government planned to complete the Mekedatu, Yettinahole and Bhadra Upper Bank projects during its tenure. Water from the Bhadra project would be supplied to Pavagada, Sira and Chikkanayakanahalli taluks, while Yettinahole water would be supplied to Kolar, he said.

Cheluvarayaswamy appealed to farmers and the public to cooperate with the project. He said the Chief Minister had ordered the release of 3 TMC of Bhadra water into the Chitradurga branch canal on a trial basis despite opposition from farmers in other districts. He urged people not to engage in clashes or damage government property and to allow the district administration and police to manage the situation.

The minister also said the Chief Minister had agreed to provide Rs. 500 crore for development works in Hiriyur taluk. A major public programme would be held in Hiriyur on September 24 to launch development projects. The first phase of tanks receiving water through gravity flow is currently being filled, while plans would be prepared to supply water to other tanks through canals.

Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare and District In-charge Minister T. Raghumurthy said that 0.6 TMC of water had reached the area in 13 days since the trial release began, with another 2.4 TMC expected. He assured farmers that 32 tanks in Hiriyur taluk would receive water. He said the project required another Rs. 4,600 crore, while work worth Rs. 12,500 crore had been completed out of the estimated Rs. 21,500 crore cost.

Raghumurthy condemned incidents of canal damage and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who vandalise government property.

Visvesvaraya Water Corporation Managing Director H.C. Ramendra, District Guarantee Schemes Authority Chairman R. Sivanna Ganjigatte, Deputy Chairman D.N. Mailarappa, Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya, Superintendent of Police Ranjath Kumar Bandaru and other officials and public representatives were present.