MLA Harish Gowda calls for health, cleanliness drives

Hunsur

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda has directed officials to conduct special awareness campaigns on health and cleanliness across all villages in the taluk and integrate such activities with National Service Scheme (NSS) camps conducted by colleges.

Speaking at the Hunsur Taluk Health Committee meeting, Gowda said teams comprising Health Department officials, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, teachers and college NSS students should be formed to conduct cleanliness drives and create awareness among villagers.

He directed officials to prepare a list of colleges organising NSS camps and coordinate with the Block Education Officer, college principals and Health Department officials. He also stressed that at least one doctor should visit every NSS camp to educate students and villagers about common health problems. Doctors should explain the causes of diseases and preventive measures in simple language so that people can understand and follow them.

Gowda also instructed officials to organise a special cleanliness campaign across Hunsur taluk on Gandhi Jayanti. He said the programme should be conducted simultaneously in all villages instead of restricting it to one or two locations.

People should be encouraged to hand over household waste at designated collection points rather than dumping it in public places. Patients and their attendants visiting government hospitals should also be educated about cleanliness.

He called upon PDOs, Village Administrative Officers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and other government employees to actively participate in the campaign. He said collective participation was necessary to create lasting awareness about sanitation and public health.

The MLA further instructed officials to personally inspect hospitals across the taluk and assess their infrastructure, repair and other requirements. A priority list should be prepared based on field inspections, with essential development works taken up in phases.

Taluk Health Officer Dr. Giridas, Executive Officer K. Hongayya, City Municipal Commissioner Manasa, Public Hospital Administrator Dr. Shivashankar, Health Department AEE Nagaraj, Taluk Health Education Officer Rajeshwari, Chandregowda and other officials attended the meeting.