Red Bull addresses Max’s car performance issues

MILAN

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has addressed the sharp radio comments made by Max Verstappen during the Italian Grand Prix, where the reigning world champion exasperatedly claimed that the rear axle on his RB22 machine was “broken again”.

Clarifying the dramatic radio outburst, senior team management confirmed that the remark did not point to a sudden structural failure or mechanical breakage. Instead, it served as a figurative and pointed description of a deeply frustrating aerodynamic and mechanical phenomenon that has consistently plagued the team’s ride performance. According to engineers, the core issue centers on how specific vehicle parameters evolve negatively as a practice session or a Grand Prix race distance progresses.

Speaking to media representatives after the race weekend, Mekies openly validated his driver’s technical feedback. The team principal admitted that Red Bull is grappling with an intricate performance degradation loop that diminishes the car’s efficiency over time. Rather than standard tire wear, the car itself appears to lose optimal operating windows and stability as temperatures and track conditions shift.

Mekies acknowledged that this hurdle is far from a brand-new dilemma, noting that it has hindered their consistency under the current technical regulations. Because the underlying mechanical and aerodynamic interactions are deeply complicated, finding a definitive, instant remedy has proven elusive for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. While the engineering department continues to test incremental updates and gather vital telemetry data to combat the flaw, team insiders suggest that a comprehensive solution may require extensive development stretching well into future championship campaigns. For now, Red Bull faces the ongoing challenge of optimizing setup configurations to mitigate performance drop-off and support their star driver’s push at the front of the grid.