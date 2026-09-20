Hamilton recalls pivotal moment in F3 career

LONDON

Seven-formula-one world champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up about one of the most psychologically and professionally daunting chapters of his early racing career, recalling the tense period when he temporarily lost his crucial backing and contractual association with the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Long before breaking records and securing his legendary status at the pinnacle of motorsport, a teenage Hamilton was handpicked by then-McLaren boss Ron Dennis to join the Woking-based outfit’s prestigious young driver support programme. Eager to accelerate his progression through the junior formulae, the young British driver constantly pushed team management for promotion. During his climb up the motorsport ladder in 2005, Hamilton competed in the Formula 3 European championship under the guidance of Frédéric Vasseur, who currently serves as his Team Principal at Ferrari.

Reflecting on those high-pressure formative years, Hamilton admitted that his youthful impatience frequently led him to place immense pressure on team executives. He frequently contacted senior McLaren figures like Martin Whitmarsh on a weekly basis, pressing for cockpit opportunities and pushing to graduate into the newly established GP2 Series for the 2005 season.

This relentless push for advancement inadvertently triggered a major crisis. McLaren briefly severed ties with the junior prodigy, terminating his contract amidst disagreements over his career trajectory and impatience. Hamilton has since described losing that vital corporate backing as one of the most terrifying and challenging phases of his entire life, threatening to derail his Formula 1 dreams before they could materialize.

Demonstrating extraordinary resilience, Hamilton channeled the setback into his racing performances. He secured rides for upcoming Formula 3 fixtures, dominated the field, and delivered victories that immediately convinced McLaren leadership to reinstate his contract.

That pivotal recovery paved the way for his dominant 2006 GP2 campaign, where he claimed the championship title under Vasseur’s stewardship. A decisive test session in Jerez followed, culminating in a memorable conversation on the starting grid at Monza alongside Ron Dennis—a moment Hamilton credits as the exact turning point that forever altered the trajectory of his life and set the stage for his historic 2007 F1 debut alongside Fernando Alonso.