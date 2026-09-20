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Lamani says quarry notices were not fines

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Haveri

Haveri District In-charge Minister Rudrappa Lamani has clarified that notices issued by the Department of Geology and Mines in connection with stone quarries were related to a ‘one-time settlement’ and were not fines.

Lamani said several of the quarries were centuries old and that royalty had been calculated for the relevant period, including the years before the department took over the quarries and the period after they were leased. He said he too was among those who had received such a notice.

The minister was in Hirekerur to participate in the ‘Prajaseve’ public service programme. During the visit, former minister B.C. Patil submitted a memorandum demanding that Hirekerur taluk be declared drought-hit. Seven taluks in Haveri district have already been declared drought-hit, while Hirekerur has been excluded from the list.

Lamani explained that drought declarations are made according to criteria prescribed by the Central Government, including rainfall-related parameters, and that decisions are taken based on the established norms.

Patil, however, criticised the government over the exclusion of Hirekerur. He raised concerns over reduced electricity supply to agricultural pump sets, the drinking water shortage and alleged irregularities in cloud-seeding expenditure. He demanded restoration of seven-hour power supply and immediate declaration of Hirekerur as drought-hit.

Patil also raised allegations concerning the Valmiki Corporation funds issue and questioned the government over the reinstatement of individuals accused of financial irregularities. He further alleged that illegal activities, including gambling and the sale of liquor, were prevalent in the district and urged the minister to address public grievances.

The exchange took place during the public service programme, where residents and representatives submitted petitions on various local issues.

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City Hilights
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