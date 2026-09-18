RTO books 3756 cases against private buses

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The Karnataka Transport Department launched an extensive, statewide enforcement operation targeting private omnibus operators and contract carriages in response to widespread public grievances regarding predatory pricing and regulatory non-compliance during the high-demand Ganesha Chaturthi festival window. Conducted over a intensive five-day period from September 11 to September 15, the special crackdown aimed to curb the exploitation of passengers who faced exorbitant spikes in ticket costs during the holiday rush.

Regional Transport Office (RTO) squads and enforcement wings deployed across key transit corridors and inter-state border check-posts inspected a total of 14,987 private buses. The rigorous verification process resulted in 3,756 formal cases being registered against operators for various infractions, including permit-condition breaches, tax evasions, unauthorized cargo transport, and illegal fare surges. Furthermore, authorities exercised strict administrative powers by completely seizing 33 vehicles found operating in flagrant violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The financial fallout for defaulting operators was substantial. During the five-day campaign, the department amassed a total of ₹73.6 lakh, which included ₹40.3 lakh recovered directly as punitive fines and penalties, with the remainder comprising cleared tax arrears and statutory fees.

The enforcement drive was catalyzed by a surge of desperate complaints from citizens traveling out of urban centers like Bengaluru toward regional hubs such as Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Belagavi. Passenger advocacy groups and stranded commuters reported that private operators inflated ticket prices up to three times standard rates, with isolated instances documenting fares touching an astronomical ₹7,000 for a single berth from Bengaluru to Hubballi.

Beyond price gouging, inspection teams uncovered widespread violations regarding the unauthorized transportation of commercial goods and parcel loads within passenger compartments, compromising emergency exits and passenger safety. Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement) M.P. Omkareshwari noted that all specific individual complaints logged by citizens during the period have been systematically collated and forwarded to respective regional registering authorities for advanced legal scrutiny and potential permit-suspension proceedings.

While commuter rights groups have welcomed the state’s intervention, they continue to push for permanent regulatory capping mechanisms to prevent private bus cartels from exploiting festive seasons year after year.