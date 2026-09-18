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Chikkaballapura receives massive funding for welfare guarantees

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA

The Karnataka government has spent ₹3,232.17 crore to implement its flagship guarantee schemes across Chikkaballapura district, announced Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairman Dinesh Gooligowda.

Reviewing progress at the Zilla Panchayat hall on Friday, he commended local authorities for achieving a remarkable ninety-seven percent execution rate across the five priority welfare guarantees.

Statewide, the government has allocated ₹1,48,454 crore over three years to empower vulnerable populations. In Chikkaballapura, the Gruha Lakshmi program has transferred ₹1,758.35 crore across thirty-two rounds to 285,415 registered women, providing ₹64,000 each. The upcoming thirty-third installment of ₹2,000 will raise cumulative benefits to ₹66,000 per woman. Under Gruha Jyothi, the state disbursed ₹454.97 crore to subsidize free domestic power for 327,756 local households.

Other programs have delivered extensive community support throughout the region. The Anna Bhagya initiative channeled ₹265.29 crore through direct benefit transfers and provided free food grains worth ₹254.83 crore to 1,011,952 beneficiaries. For rural commuters, the Shakti scheme recorded 12.16 crore free trips costing ₹481.57 crore, alongside issuing student bus passes to 17,430 youths. Additionally, 6,026 beneficiaries secured ₹17.16 crore through the Yuva Nidhi employment assistance fund.

To eliminate systemic leakages, rigorous re-verification audits remain underway. Investigators discovered ₹3.02 crore erroneously disbursed to 2,845 deceased recipients under Gruha Lakshmi, successfully retrieving ₹2.24 crore thus far. Meanwhile, Gruha Jyothi field inspections stand 97.45 percent complete. To address local transport demands, Gooligowda promised to petition the Transport Minister for one hundred additional buses, backed by a ₹7,000-crore state fleet procurement fund.

Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Naveen Bhat, and district chairman Yalavalli Ramesh attended the session. Authorities confirmed that 1,164 members will soon be appointed across 194 ward-level committees, guaranteeing representation from backward classes, minorities, scheduled communities, and women. This collaborative infrastructure ensures transparent delivery, targeted oversight, and equitable public welfare distribution statewide.

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