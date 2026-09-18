Notices issued to thousands across Chitradurga district

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA

Authorities have issued notices to 64,611 voters across the district under the Special Summary Revision-2026 exercise to build an accurate and clean electoral roll, stated Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer S. Ramya.

She presided over an official review meeting regarding voter claims and objections alongside representatives from recognized political parties at the district office hall on Thursday.

Ramya explained that field enumerators conducted a comprehensive door-to-door verification drive following guidelines from the Election Commission of India. Staff identified individuals with mapping errors or incorrect personal entries, leading to the creation of 68,752 notices across six local assembly segments. Field teams have already served 64,611 notices directly, while 4,139 notices remain pending delivery. The Chitradurga Assembly constituency recorded the largest concentration, receiving 30,021 notices.

Voters issued notices must appear before their respective Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, present prescribed identity documents, and formalize their names on the registry. The preliminary draft roll published on August 24 recorded 1,297,789 registered voters across Chitradurga, including 646,568 male voters, 651,154 female voters, and 67 third-gender citizens. The administration also completed the official rationalization of voting booths, establishing 1,764 active polling stations districtwide.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that registering on the voter roll represents a fundamental civic right that every eligible resident should safeguard. Citizens seeking help or clarification regarding their entries can dial the district toll-free helpline at 1950. Senior administrators B.T. Kumaraswamy, Bibi Fathima, and Mallikarjuna Nayaka attended alongside party delegates M. Ramappa, Gopalaswamy Nayaka, C.K. Gauspeer, and Sampath Kumar. This collaborative revision aims to guarantee transparent democratic participation before upcoming elections.