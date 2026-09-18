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K.N. Rajanna vows loyalty, eyes Lok Sabha run

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS, TUMAKURU

Former minister K.N. Rajanna declared that he will neither abandon the Congress party nor join any opposing political outfit, asserting his loyalty to the organization during an interaction in Madhugiri.

He stated that only the Congress party genuinely empowers marginalized sections of society, adding that he intends to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the proposed constituency delimitation exercise is carried out.

Addressing ongoing political speculation, Rajanna firmly dismissed notions that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is losing political strength. He emphasized that weakening Siddaramaiah directly damages the party, noting that the he remains the sole leader capable of consolidating critical minority, backward class, and Dalit support. Drawing comparisons across the state’s political landscape, he remarked that B.S. Yediyurappa commands votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party just as H.D. Deve Gowda anchors the Janata Dal Secular.

Expressing deep gratitude toward his party, Rajanna pointed out that Congress leaders fielded him from an unreserved general constituency despite his Scheduled Tribe background. He credited the party for elevating past leaders like S. Bangarappa, M. Veerappa Moily, and N. Dharam Singh to the state’s highest office. If impending delimitation restructures constituencies to represent ten lakh citizens by grouping Madhugiri subdivision taluks together, he plans to seek parliamentary election.

Turning toward local administrative issues, Rajanna acknowledged Deve Gowda’s historical role in securing community reservations while demanding prompt execution of state welfare initiatives. He instructed local administrative officers to conduct daily monitoring sessions led by the assistant commissioner, ensuring immediate relief for rural drinking water shortages across every village.

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