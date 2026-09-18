Solur Hobli joins Nelamangala for rapid growth

CH NEWS, DEVANAHALLI

Nelamangala MLA Srinivas announced that the long demand to merge Solur Hobli into Nelamangala Taluk has finally succeeded.

He stated that comprehensive plans are now underway to drive swift regional progress. Srinivas addressed a large gathering while presiding over the taluk level Praja Seva Andolana grievance session held at KNS Convention Hall in Solur.

Explaining the background, the legislator noted that Solur Hobli previously fell under Nelamangala Assembly constituency, yet administrative power remained tied to Magadi Taluk. This split created heavy administrative confusion and blocked local citizens from resolving basic problems easily. With the official boundary merger completed, technical records across seventeen key departments have been upgraded, while remaining office systems will finish integration soon.

Srinivas emphasized that direct public outreach drives will continue across the taluk office, Kasaba Hobli, and Solur Gram Panchayat. Government staff must address every valid grievance quickly within legal bounds. Furthermore, authorities set a major target to distribute ten thousand free housing plots to landless poor families within six months. About one hundred acres in Solur will be developed into residential sites.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.N. Anuradha explained that the flagship welfare initiative, introduced by the state government, runs every Saturday across hoblis and taluks. Top officials visit rural areas directly to examine public petitions and deliver immediate relief. She stated that legal applications must receive formal resolution within twenty one days, while remaining petitions will be tracked online through the official grievance portal.

The historic administrative unification brings sixty eight revenue villages from six local panchayats straight into Nelamangala jurisdiction. Senior leaders including Dr. Vasanthi Amar, Manjunath, Shivakumar, Tahsildar Mallesh, and Bindu attended the interactive public forum. This landmark initiative ensures that every deserving resident receives prompt government benefits, transparent public services, and progress.