Youth urged to excel in Dasara Sports

CH NEWS, GADAG

Youth must actively engage in athletic pursuits and participate enthusiastically in the Dasara sports meet to cultivate a vibrant sporting culture, stated B.B. Asuti, District President of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority.

He inaugurated the two-day Gadag Taluk-level Dasara sports competitions at the K.H. Patil District Stadium on Friday.

The athletic meet was organized jointly by the Gadag Taluk Administration, Taluk Panchayat, and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. Addressing the gathering, Asuti emphasized that regular physical games improve bodily fitness, mental endurance, self-confidence, personal discipline, and cooperative team spirit. He remarked that winning or losing remains secondary in sports; cultivating an earnest spirit of sportsmanship and embracing active participation hold paramount importance. He strongly advised young students to adopt at least one outdoor game into their daily routines for holistic personal growth.

Highlighting that the tournament coincides with festive Dasara celebrations, Asuti urged participants to reflect mutual harmony, boundless energy, and cultural joy throughout the tournament. He expressed strong confidence that gifted athletes from Gadag taluk will excel at taluk and district levels, qualify for the prestigious state-level Dasara games, and bring laurels to the entire region.

The athletic event, running across September 18 and 19, features diverse track and field disciplines drawing energetic competitors from across every village and town. Taluk Guarantee Authority Chairman Ashok Mandali, National Award-winning educator S.N. Ballari, and Sports Department Assistant Director Dr. Sharanu Gogeri attended the inaugural function. Dedicated physical education instructors, village coaches, administrative officers, and enthusiastic sports lovers gathered together in large numbers, extending warm community support.