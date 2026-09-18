Prisons DGP launches ‘Nava Sankalpa Bakery’

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The Karnataka Prisons Department has officially inaugurated the ‘Nava Sankalpa Bakery’ and the complementary ‘Nava Sankalpa Bakery on Wheels’ service at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. Spearheaded by Director General of Police (DGP) for Prisons and Correctional Services, Alok Kumar, this major correctional and rehabilitative initiative is designed to impart professional vocational training to inmates, foster long-term skill development, and generate sustainable revenue for the state.

The establishment of the ‘Nava Sankalpa Bakery’ marks a significant stride toward modernizing correctional facilities in India. Built as a state-of-the-art production unit within the maximum-security perimeter, the project has been realized through a strategic collaborative effort involving the Prisons Department and the HCL Foundation.

During the launch event, DGP Alok Kumar inspected the initial batches of baked goods, commended their high standards of taste and hygiene, and distributed skill-completion certificates to inmates who successfully underwent professional baking instruction. He emphasized that maintaining rigorous quality control is non-negotiable for items intended for public consumption.

To maximize commercial viability and public outreach, the department rolled out the ‘Nava Sankalpa Bakery on Wheels’ mobile unit. Under guidelines issued by prison authorities, these mobile outlets are slated to be deployed at high-footfall public zones across Bengaluru, including the premises of major judicial court complexes and key transport hubs such as state bus stations.

This mobile distribution strategy follows earlier successful public showcases, such as when snacks prepared by Parappana Agrahara inmates were served as official refreshments to state dignitaries, including the Governor and Chief Minister, during Republic Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground.

The launch of the bakery sits within a broader wave of administrative reforms and rigorous security overhauls at the Parappana Agrahara facility. Alongside vocational rollouts, prison leadership has intensified perimeter checks, upgraded surveillance infrastructure, and clamped down on contraband management to ensure secure, disciplined operations.

Reflecting on the milestone via social media, DGP Alok Kumar acknowledged the collaborative support of the HCL team and the dedicated efforts of the prison administration, noting that while the initiative represents a major leap forward in humane and productive correctional management, there is “still a long way to go” in transforming the state’s prison economy.