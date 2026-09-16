Women’s night-shift safety covered under OSH Rules

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Karnataka Labour Department has clarified that safety safeguards for women working night shifts remain in force under the State’s Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Rules.

The clarification came after the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees’ Union (KITU) raised objections to the deletion of several provisions from the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. The union had alleged that the changes could affect safeguards such as driver verification, authorised pick-up and drop routes and confidentiality of women employees’ contact details.

The Labour Department said the provisions were not withdrawn but incorporated into the OSH Rules following amendments to the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act through a September 4, 2026 notification.

“The removal of such provisions from the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act does not mean that safety protections for women employees have been withdrawn,” the Labour Department said.

Under the amended framework, establishments employing fewer than 10 workers will continue to come under the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act. Establishments with 10 or more workers, subject to applicability, will be governed by the OSH Code and corresponding State Rules.

The department noted that most IT companies employ 10 or more workers and therefore generally fall under the OSH Code. It also said the OSH Rules contain additional safeguards for women working night shifts and in dangerous operations.