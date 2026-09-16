Bittu Tabahi joins Turahalli Forest cleanup

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, joined a volunteer-led cleanup drive at Turahalli Forest.

Madhya Pradesh environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, extended his cleanliness campaign to Bengaluru by participating in a waste-clearing drive at Turahalli Forest in Banashankari 6th Stage.

Choudhary, 21, gained widespread attention for his efforts to clean the heavily polluted Ajnar River in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh. He documented the campaign on social media, sharing visuals of the river before and after the cleanup.

In Bengaluru, Choudhary joined local residents, civic groups, volunteers and environmentalist A.N. Yellappa Reddy in clearing waste from the periphery of Turahalli Forest. According to reports, the team removed around two tonnes of waste during the drive.

More than 100 people reportedly participated in the campaign, which aimed to address the accumulation of garbage along the forest boundary and create awareness about responsible waste disposal.

During the cleanup, the team reportedly found various forms of discarded waste, including medical waste and animal carcasses. The findings raised concerns over improper dumping in and around the forest area.

Choudhary first attracted attention after beginning his Ajnar River cleanup campaign on Republic Day. His efforts later received support from the Biaora municipal corporation, which deployed heavy machinery to remove accumulated waste and plastic from the river.

His work also drew international attention. Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, publicly invited Choudhary to work with the organisation after seeing his cleanup activities online.

The Turahalli Forest drive marks Choudhary’s latest environmental initiative outside Madhya Pradesh and highlights the importance of community participation in keeping natural spaces free of waste.