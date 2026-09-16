Karnataka aims to become end-to-end electronics hub

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Karnataka is seeking to strengthen its electronics ecosystem by bringing design, manufacturing, testing and exports under one integrated industrial framework.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said the State has the talent, industrial base and startup ecosystem needed to emerge as a major global destination for electronics.

Speaking at the Karnataka Electronics Leadership Summit at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, Patil said the Government would provide necessary support to companies and investors.

“Our goal is to ensure that the entire electronics value chain — from design, manufacturing and testing to exports — is carried out within the State. The Government will extend all necessary support towards this,” M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, said.

The Minister said the electronics sector had become an integral part of modern life and Karnataka had several advantages in attracting investments in the sector.

The State has more than 20,000 chip designers and over 10,000 analogue engineers. More than 100 companies are engaged in chip design, while Karnataka accounts for 55% of the country’s IoT startups.

Major companies, including Foxconn, Wistron, AT&S, Applied Materials, Centum, Kaynes, Tata Electronics, Texas Instruments and Delta Electronics, have established a presence in Karnataka.

Patil said Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad were being developed as electronics industry clusters, considering their long-term potential.

Patil assured full support to MSMEs, startups, investors and industry partners involved in electronics manufacturing, component production and semiconductor supply chains.

After the summit, the Minister visited the exhibition and interacted with representatives of participating organisations to learn about their products.