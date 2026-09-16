City Market police rush woman to hospital

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

City Market police personnel helped a woman suffering from breathing difficulty by promptly shifting her to a nearby hospital. ASI Venkatesh C. and AHC Sunil, attached to City Market Police Station, were patrolling in Hoysala-72 when they noticed a distressed couple near 28th Cross on Kilari Road around 3 pm. The policemen approached the couple and enquired about their situation. During the interaction, they found that the woman was experiencing breathing difficulty and needed immediate medical attention. Without delay, the Hoysala personnel shifted the woman and her husband to a nearby hospital in the police vehicle and ensured that she received medical treatment. The timely intervention helped the woman get medical attention at the appropriate time.