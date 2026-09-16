Passengers seek feeder buses to improve Metro connectivity

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Bangalore Metro & Suburban Rail Passengers Association has urged the State government to strengthen feeder services and first- and last-mile connectivity around Namma Metro stations.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, association founder-president Prakash Mandoth said gaps between Metro stations, commercial areas and residential neighbourhoods were causing inconvenience to commuters and could encourage greater dependence on private vehicles.

The association proposed deploying seven- or eight-metre mini electric buses within a five-km radius of Metro stations in the central business district (CBD). It also suggested coordinating feeder services with Metro timings and integrating schedules through mobile applications.

As an immediate measure, it sought three mini electric buses on circular routes from Majestic, connecting commercial areas and Metro stations at 10-minute intervals. It also proposed a park-and-ride facility at Freedom Park and Rs 10 fares or free feeder travel for passengers holding valid Metro tickets.

Mandoth said the 78-sq-km CBD should be connected through dedicated electric bus loops and proposed 50 electric buses across three CBD routes.

For the Outer Ring Road, the association sought deployment of 200 approved mini buses connecting technology hubs and Metro stations around KR Puram, Marathahalli, Bellandur and Sarjapur. It also proposed fixed-fare e-rickshaws and e-scooters.

At Majestic, the association demanded covered walkways linking the Metro, railway and BMTC terminals and urged the government to expedite the proposed 40-acre Intermodal Transport Hub.

Other demands included a National Common Mobility Card covering Metro, BMTC, KSRTC and suburban rail, restoration of the 15% Smart Card discount, a 20% off-peak concession and 35% monthly-pass concession for students.

Mandoth said a coordinated feeder network could also reduce parking pressure in congested commercial areas and improve pedestrian access.