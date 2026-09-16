SYM warns of intensified agitation over teacher recruitment

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Solidarity Youth Movement Karnataka has urged the State government to honour its assurance on teacher recruitment for linguistic minority medium candidates.

The organisation said thousands of aspiring candidates were disappointed when linguistic minority candidates, including those from Urdu and Marathi medium backgrounds, were not adequately considered during the recruitment process for 15,000 teachers.

Following demands from candidates and public interest organisations, the government had verbally assured that it would recruit 800 Urdu and 200 Marathi teachers, the SYM said. Based on the assurance, candidates withdrew their protests and began waiting for a fresh recruitment notification.

However, reports that the government was considering recruitment for fewer posts have caused concern among eligible candidates, the organisation said.

The SYM Karnataka and other organisations have repeatedly urged the government to ensure adequate opportunities for Urdu, Marathi and other linguistic minority candidates in the recruitment process.

The organisation said the earlier assurance had raised hopes among thousands of qualified candidates. Any reduction in the promised vacancies would amount to going back on the commitment and create uncertainty over their future, it added.

It demanded that the government immediately issue clear orders to fill all the announced posts and reconsider any proposal to restrict recruitment to a smaller number of vacancies.

According to the organisation, the issue goes beyond a single recruitment exercise and involves equal employment opportunities, language rights and social justice.

“We urge the government to view this not as a matter of prestige, but as a question concerning the future of thousands of young candidates, and implement the recruitment as promised,” said Dr Naseem Ahmed, State President, Solidarity Youth Movement Karnataka.

The SYM warned that it would join candidates in statewide protests, petitions, awareness campaigns and other phased programmes if the government failed to honour its assurance.