Parameshwara asks DCs to speed up revenue services

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara directed Deputy Commissioners to accelerate welfare, land identification and revenue-service delivery across districts.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Revenue Department with all Deputy Commissioners through video conference from Vidhana Soudha and issued several instructions.

He asked officials to speed up registration of the Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha, a flagship initiative of the Chief Minister. The registration process, including appointment of mentors, had been delayed due to technical issues. Officials were directed to immediately distribute application forms and facilitate their completion.

Reviewing the Praja Seva Abhiyan, Parameshwara said a large number of applications related to the Revenue Department were being received. These included RTC corrections, phodi cases and pension-related issues.

He said procedures relating to RTC and phodi had already been simplified. Officials facing difficulties should consult senior officers and take necessary action instead of delaying applications.

On providing residential sites to the poor, Parameshwara said the programme had received a positive response from people. He directed officials in districts where land had not yet been identified to complete the process by month-end.

He warned officials against negligence and said senior officers would extend technical support wherever required.