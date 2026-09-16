Heavy rain disrupts Bengaluru, five cattle killed

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru disrupting traffic, flooding homes and causing damage in localities. A tree fell near Mallathahalli, while a branch landed on a parked auto-rickshaw. Police and residents cleared the road, with no injuries reported. In Nelamangala, rainwater and sewage from the Raja Canal entered around 12 houses in Andanappa Layout and Bhairaveshwar Nagar amid ongoing canal work. Several motorcycles were submerged. In Domlur, the compound wall of an Army facility collapsed, killing five cattle belonging to Muniraju. Four cows and a calf were trapped under debris and died, while three others were rescued.