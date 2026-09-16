Thursday, September 17, 2026
HomeCityHigh refill, deposit costs deter 10-kg LPG buyers
City

High refill, deposit costs deter 10-kg LPG buyers

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
139

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The steep price gap between standard and smaller LPG cylinders is discouraging consumers from choosing the 10-kg option in Karnataka. State-owned oil companies have been promoting 10-kg LPG cylinders as new 14.2-kg domestic connections remain unavailable amid supply constraints following the West Asia war. However, distributors said consumers are reluctant to switch because a 10-kg refill costs ₹1,700-1,800, compared with ₹945 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. The deposit is also higher at ₹3,000 against ₹2,200. More than 36,000 applications for new LPG connections are pending across Karnataka. Distributors said some consumers are opting for induction stoves instead, particularly beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Previous article
Prez Dissanayake inaugurates India funded health project
Next article
Heavy rain disrupts Bengaluru, five cattle killed
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.