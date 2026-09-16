High refill, deposit costs deter 10-kg LPG buyers

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BENGALURU

The steep price gap between standard and smaller LPG cylinders is discouraging consumers from choosing the 10-kg option in Karnataka. State-owned oil companies have been promoting 10-kg LPG cylinders as new 14.2-kg domestic connections remain unavailable amid supply constraints following the West Asia war. However, distributors said consumers are reluctant to switch because a 10-kg refill costs ₹1,700-1,800, compared with ₹945 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. The deposit is also higher at ₹3,000 against ₹2,200. More than 36,000 applications for new LPG connections are pending across Karnataka. Distributors said some consumers are opting for induction stoves instead, particularly beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.