Prez Dissanayake inaugurates India funded health project

COLOMBO

Sri Lanka and India are growing closer every single day. Just recently, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake laid the very first stone for a brand new emergency medical building. This modern two-storey accident and trauma unit is going up at the District General Hospital in the quiet town of Mannar.

India is fully funding this important project. They are providing a generous grant worth 600 million Sri Lankan rupees to make sure the hospital gets built properly. Not only that, but the grant will also pay for top-quality medical tools and equipment. The main goal of this upgrade is to save lives. When people get hurt in accidents, doctors need to act fast. This new unit will make sure patients receive quick, lifesaving treatment during the vital golden hour when every single second truly matters.

Important leaders from both nations gathered to celebrate the happy event. Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and Sri Lankan Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa both attended the special ceremony together.

This great news follows a recent visit to Colombo by India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh. During his trip, he met with President Dissanayake and reminded everyone of the deep friendship shared by the two neighboring countries. He proudly called India and Sri Lanka civilisational twins who share a long history, rich culture, and deep bonds.

Minister Singh also promised that India will always step up as a dependable first responder during hard times. People still remember how fast India rushed to help when Cyclone Ditwah struck the island last year. Through a rescue mission called Operation Sagar Bandhu, Indian and Sri Lankan teams worked hand in hand to save lives, fix broken roads, and deliver food and medicine.

Leaders on both sides are very excited about the future. India views Sri Lanka as a top priority under its special regional growth policy. Beyond healthcare, the two nations are also working hard to boost trade, business, and job opportunities. Both governments truly believe that by helping each other grow, the entire region will become much stronger and safer for everyone living there.