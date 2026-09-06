Aerial survey only way to assess disaster damage, says Khader

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

District in-charge Minister U T Khader on Sunday dismissed criticism from BJP leaders over Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s use of a helicopter to assess flood and drought situations, saying the government’s priority was to provide relief to affected people.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Khader said the Congress government would not give importance to political criticism and would continue taking decisions based on the needs of the people.

Reacting to the BJP’s criticism of helicopter surveys, he said an aerial assessment provided a wider picture of the extent of flooding, damage and drought conditions than a ground survey.

“How far and how much area can you see if you travel by road? Through an aerial survey, a comprehensive picture of completely flooded areas, the extent of damage and the severity of drought can be obtained,” he said.

Khader pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of other states, former chief ministers of Karnataka and opposition leaders had also conducted aerial surveys during natural disasters.

“Our priority is first to respond to the pain of the people and provide relief, and not to give importance to the political statements of the opposition,” he said.

Khader also responded to questions about former minister B Nagendra in connection with the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case.

He said Nagendra had resigned from the ministerial post by taking moral responsibility before the Governor permitted prosecution proceedings.

“Nagendra resigned on his own, taking moral responsibility before the Governor allowed prosecution. Everyone should appreciate this moral stand. Once he is cleared of the charges during the investigation, he will definitely return to power after getting a clean chit,” Khader said.

The minister maintained that the government’s decisions were not driven solely by electoral considerations. He said the Congress government was focused on public welfare and would continue working to address issues affecting people.