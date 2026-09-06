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From NPS to OPS: Pre-2006 teachers shifted to old pension

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Thousands of government school educators across Karnataka are celebrating a major administrative victory after the state government formally authorized their transition to the old pension scheme. This significant policy decision directly benefits approximately four thousand teachers whose career trajectories were complicated by protracted bureaucratic delays, bringing a long-running labor dispute to a close and offering long-term financial security to educators approaching retirement.

The resolution centers on teachers who applied for positions advertised prior to April 1, 2006. Although recruitment notifications were issued before this crucial cutoff date, administrative bottlenecks, prolonged legal challenges, and procedural backlogs meant that the final selection and actual joining dates stretched well past 2006. Because of these systemic delays, these individuals were automatically enrolled in the contributory new pension scheme, sparking decades of organized resistance from teachers’ unions and employee federations who argued that eligibility should be determined by the original notification date rather than the eventual appointment date.

Persistent advocacy and strategic legal battles by educational associations eventually compelled the School Education and Literacy Department to thoroughly review the policy framework surrounding these appointments. Following legal evaluations, the department officially cleared the conversion of these four thousand teachers from the new system to the traditional pension structure. District-level education officers have received explicit instructions to expedite the transition by meticulously verifying individual service records and academic credentials.

State employee federations have enthusiastically welcomed the policy reversal, emphasizing that guaranteed pensions are vital for honoring the lifelong service of public educators. Union representatives noted that transitioning back to the traditional framework removes the financial anxieties associated with market-linked retirement funds, ensuring dignified post-retirement lives for educators who spent decades shaping public instruction across rural and urban districts. The education ministry expects the verification process to move swiftly, allowing eligible teachers to secure their revised pension benefits without further administrative interruptions.

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City Hilights
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