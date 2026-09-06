BJP padayatra is a failed publicity stunt, says Yathindra Siddaramaiah

CH NEWS, RAICHUR

The BJP’s ongoing padayatra is nothing more than a publicity stunt that has failed to attract public support, Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Yathindra said the BJP had initially launched the padayatra demanding the resignation of then Minister B Nagendra. However, Nagendra had already resigned, taking moral responsibility, he pointed out.

Despite the BJP’s stated demand being fulfilled, the party was continuing the padayatra and making baseless allegations for political gains, Yathindra alleged.

“The people have not turned up for the BJP’s padayatra. The party has only managed to gain publicity,” he said.

Yathindra also accused the BJP of failing to raise people’s issues during the entire Assembly session. With Karnataka facing drought and drinking water problems, the Opposition should have focused on these concerns instead of undertaking a politically motivated padayatra, he said.

He said the State government would respond to people’s grievances and aspirations. “Our government is not like the Central government, which ignores farmers and people even when they protest for months. We will respond to the aspirations and problems of the people,” he said.

Referring to the previous drought, Yathindra said the State government had estimated losses of around Rs 39,000 crore and sought Rs 18,000 crore in assistance from the Centre. However, the Centre failed to provide the requested relief despite repeated appeals, he alleged.

He said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers had travelled to Delhi and staged protests seeking drought relief. Following the intervention of the Supreme Court, around Rs 3,500 crore was eventually released to Karnataka, he said.

Yathindra also alleged that NDRF norms were preventing adequate compensation from reaching the State.

Responding to allegations that another minister could be asked to resign, he said the State government could not function according to the BJP’s dictates.