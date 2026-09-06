Kamalapur’s first Praja Seva meeting receives 1,061 petitions

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI

The first-ever Praja Seva meeting in Kamalapur, chaired by Karnataka Minister for Home, IT-BT, E-Governance and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge and MLA Basavaraj Mattimudu, received an encouraging response from the public.

Held with the motto “Your grievance, our responsibility,” the programme provided an opportunity for people from different sections, including women, senior citizens, students and persons with disabilities, to directly approach authorities.

Kharge and Mattimudu heard the grievances and instructed officials to take steps for their speedy resolution. Kharge also directed officials to provide written replies, along with reasons, to applicants whose grievances cannot be addressed within the legal framework.

The Revenue Department received the highest number of petitions, with 526 applications. The Housing Department received 125, followed by Rural Development with 100 and Food Department with 60.

KRIDL received 51 petitions, Energy 36, Public Works 31, Panchayat Raj Engineering 31, Agriculture 21, Women and Child Development 19, Irrigation 18, Transport 16, Urban Development 15 and Social Welfare 12. A small number of petitions were also submitted to other departments.

Kharge directed the Deputy Commissioner to closely monitor the disposal of petitions and ensure that applicants receive appropriate responses.

The Praja Seva initiative is aimed at strengthening direct interaction between the administration and people and ensuring that grievances are addressed through a coordinated mechanism.

The large number of petitions received during the first meeting reflected the range of issues faced by residents and the demand for accessible government services at the local level.