New advisory board charts Karnataka AI future

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Karnataka is moving fast to become a global tech hub by launching new artificial intelligence training programs right away. Leaders from top tech companies, schools, and the state government gathered for the very first meeting of the new advisory committee. Their goal is simple: teach people important digital skills immediately while building a brand-new university step by step.

The meeting took place in the city and was led by prominent industry expert Kris Gopalakrishnan alongside senior government official Dr. N. Manjula. Together, they outlined a clear plan to bridge the gap between education and modern job market demands. Instead of waiting for a full campus to be built, officials plan to roll out certificate courses, diploma programs, and executive training through existing schools and technology centers across the state.

These upcoming courses will cover modern topics like generative intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics. Leaders stressed that training must reach everyone, from fresh college graduates and working professionals to rural youth and local entrepreneurs. The success of this project will be measured by real jobs and business opportunities created, rather than just classroom attendance numbers.

State officials are also setting up proper academic frameworks to check course quality while legal steps for the official university move forward. By using current labs and partnering with global institutions, Karnataka hopes to create a strong workforce ready for the future. Gopalakrishnan noted that the primary focus is turning big ideas into quick, practical actions to generate local talent today. Manjula added that state teams are actively building the right support systems to bring industry experts and academic leaders together.